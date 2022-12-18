NRI golf meet: Radhika emerges as overall champion

With 119 points under her belt, Radhika emerged as the overall champion during the three-day Forest Hill NRI Golf Tournament that was held at Chandigarh Golf Club, and Forest Hill Golf and Country Club.

Col KS Kondal had emerged as winner on Day 1, while Soni Minhas and Arvinder Bains finished second and third, respectively. Carrying forward his fine form, Arvinder won the longest drive event, while the closest to pin event, held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, was won by Japreet Singh Sandhu.

Day 2 action took place at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club. During the course of the day, Radhika earned the spotlight and bagged the winners’ prize. Anant Khokhar and Baljinder were the second and the third prize holders, respectively. Anant Kokhar won the longest drive event and Jazzy Sahota took the closest to pin event.

The final day on Saturday saw Jazzy Sihota emerge as the winner, while Pritpal Dhaliwal and Karnail Sivia were first and second runners-up, respectively. Devender Singh won the longest drive event and Varinder Zaildar won the closest to pin event. Punjab chief secretary Vijay Janjua was the chief guest on the concluding day and gave away the prizes.

The tournament was organised in the memory of CSR Reddy, a senior IPS officer and former Chandigarh Golf Association president, who had initiated the meet in the tricity. He had passed away in 2019.

The tourney was previously jointly organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club, Panchkula Golf Club and Forest Hill Resort Golf and Country Club.