Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NRI’s locked house in Ludhiana burgled
chandigarh news

NRI’s locked house in Ludhiana burgled

Burglars broke into the locked house of an NRI woman in Jhameri village in Ludhiana and decamped with property documents, LCD, water purifier, clothes and utensils.
The incident came to light when the caretaker of the NRI’s house in Ludhiana went to clean it. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Burglars broke into the locked house of an NRI woman in Jhameri village and decamped with property documents, LCD, water purifier, clothes and utensils.

The incident came to light when the caretaker of the house went to clean it.

Complainant Paramjit Singh said that Surinder Kaur, the mother of his friend Amandeep Singh, lives in Canada, and he had been taking care of the house in her absence.

He said that when he went to clean the house, he saw it was completely ransacked, and immediately informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 454 (lurking and house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP