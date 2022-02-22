NRI’s locked house in Ludhiana burgled

Burglars broke into the locked house of an NRI woman in Jhameri village and decamped with property documents, LCD, water purifier, clothes and utensils.

The incident came to light when the caretaker of the house went to clean it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complainant Paramjit Singh said that Surinder Kaur, the mother of his friend Amandeep Singh, lives in Canada, and he had been taking care of the house in her absence.

He said that when he went to clean the house, he saw it was completely ransacked, and immediately informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 454 (lurking and house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.