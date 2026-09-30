October 3 to 30: Chandigarh Golf League tees off this weekend

Twenty-four teams. Sixty-eight matches. And four weeks to settle old scores and create new rivalries. The Chandigarh Golf League is back – bigger, richer and ready for its biggest swing yet, with a slight tweak in its format.

From left: CGC governing council member Shona Singh, captain Alamgir Grewal, CGL chairman Dr Atul Sachdev, club president Major RS Virk (retd), GB Realty sports initiative CEO Amit Sood, CGC secretary Amarbir Singh Lehal and CGL tournament director Brandon de Souza at the launch event on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The fifth edition of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) will tee off on October 3, with 384 golfers competing across four groups over 18 match days until October 30. The top eight teams will battle for an expanded prize pool of up to ₹40 lakh.

GB Realty will serve as the title sponsor, joined by Medecins Sans Frontieres as Humanitarian Partner, AM Green IGPL, Lexus as Preferred Mobility Partner, L’Atelier 1664 as Good Taste Partner, and Hindustan Times as media partner.

First launched in 2022 with 20 teams and 360 players, the league saw over 500 club golfers register for this season’s player auction. Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) president Major RS Virk (retd) said this edition has a revamped format, additional match days, and a broader competitive stage.

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{{^usCountry}} CGL chairman Dr Atul Sachdev said the updated structure retains traditional match play while incorporating Stableford scoring to reward consistency. In the singles games, the hole will be awarded to the player with the higher Stableford score; if neither scores, the hole is halved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CGL chairman Dr Atul Sachdev said the updated structure retains traditional match play while incorporating Stableford scoring to reward consistency. In the singles games, the hole will be awarded to the player with the higher Stableford score; if neither scores, the hole is halved. {{/usCountry}}

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In pairs, combined Stableford scores are matched against opponents on each hole. If no player records a point, the side with the lowest gross score takes the hole.

Handicaps & lineups: Each fixture comprises two singles and five pairs nominated in random order. A 90% handicap allowance applies across the board, with maximum starting caps set at 18 for men and 24 for women.