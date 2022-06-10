Official data: 700 MT dairy waste being dumped into Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah per day

It has come to fore that there are over 52,000 dairy animals in the city, generating over 850 metric tonnes (MT) of waste on a daily basis.

However, there is only one bio-gas plant whose capacity is 225 MT at Haibowal dairy complex, which is also not operational at its full capacity. As per the officials, only around 125 MT cow dung reaches the plant per day.

This was revealed during a meeting conducted by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal with officials of the animal husbandry department and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday. It was held to plan the project to establish effluents treatment plants (ETP) and another biogas plant at Tajpur Road dairy complex.

After analysing data, officials suspect that around 700 MT cow dung/dairy waste is dumped into the Buddha Nullah per day.

During the meeting, officials of the animal husbandry department stated that there are over 81,000 dairy animals at units situated in and around Ludhiana city. Out of these, over 52,000 are within MC limits, including those at Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes.

Aggarwal said that the main motive behind the meeting was to ascertain the quantity of cow dung/dairy waste being generated in the city as the MC is planning to establish ETPs and a biogas plant on Tajpur Road dairy complex.

“The capacity of the plant has to be finalised keeping in mind the requirement of the city. As the project to shift dairy units out of city limits has been put on hold, MC is working on the project to establish ETPs to reduce pollution levels in the Buddha Nullah,” she added.