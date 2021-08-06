Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Olympics 2021: Hockey players from Ludhiana hope for revival of lost glory following Tokyo thriller
chandigarh news

Olympics 2021: Hockey players from Ludhiana hope for revival of lost glory following Tokyo thriller

The players, who have seen the sport in all its glory and also the decline of its popularity, said they hope that the historic win encourages more players will take up the sport
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany in a thrilling match to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. (Getty Images)

It was an emotional yet exciting moment for veteran hockey players in the city, as the Indian men’s team defeated Germany in a thrilling match to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. This is India’s first Olympic medal in hockey since they won gold in 1980.

The players, who have seen the sport in all its glory and also the decline of its popularity, said they hope that the historic win encourages more players will take up the sport.

Many hockey lovers also honoured former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal at Sarabha Nagar. Meanwhile, Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal organised a special event to celebrate the occasion.

Hardeep Singh Grewal

Grewal said, “Many young players who used to play hockey shifted towards other sports amid decline of its popularity in the country. With this win, we hope to there is a wind of change and revival of the game. But, it is important to conserve the talent and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

Jagbir Grewal

Veteran hockey player Jagbir Grewal said, “These players are going to inspire children to take up the game. This will create a pyramid of young talent, who will compete at the grassroots level. This has given us a glimpse of better future for hockey and we do not have to look back from here on.”

Satnam Singh

Former national-level player Satnam Singh, said, “It is heartening to see Indian hockey moving towards regaining its lost glory. This victory is no less than gold. One medal will prove to be catalyst of change and usher in fresh talent.”

