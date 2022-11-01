Omar alleges Ladakh admin tried to block his visit

Taking a dig at the Ladakh administration, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that government couldn’t stop China but was trying to prevent him from visiting the Ladakh region.

Omar began a public outreach program in Ladakh today and his programme coincided with the Ladakh UT administration’s celebrations of the foundation day of Ladakh UT which was part of the erstwhile J&K state. after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into UTs, it was on this day that the centre declared Ladakh as a separate UT.

National Conference (NC) on Monday alleged that Omar wasn’t allowed to use Dak bungalow in Drass and microphone during a function. Later the venue was shifted to an adjacent place. “The administration gave us a written reply that we shouldn’t visit the place. Why are they afraid? You can’t stop China and can’t push them back and didn’t show any bravery to them. But when we wanted to come from Srinagar via Dras to Kargil, they told us not to come,” Omar told his party workers.

Omar said that whenever NC gets a chance the party speaks for the people of Ladakh. “We represent you at every forum. Whenever Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, two of NC MPs get a chance they speak for the people of Kargil and Dras in and outside the parliament.”

Abdullah said the bond between the people of Kashmir and Ladakh can’t be erased by drawing the lines on the map. “We know through which phase people in this region are currently passing. We know how you are being neglected.”

NC also in a tweet alleged that Omar wasn’t allowed to enter Dak bungalow.

“As a citizen of J&K, I feel agitated today. Extremely disgraceful behaviour by admin, why would anyone stop Mr@OmarAbdullah

from entering the Dak Bungalow (Drass)? Omar Sahab has after all been a leading figure in this country, minister at the centre, CM of JK, MP/MLA, what not!,” tweeted NC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah.