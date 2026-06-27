Omar dismisses backdoor appointment charge, says truth will be brought before people

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday rejected the “backdoor appointments” allegations levelled by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, saying the government will bring out the entire truth before the people within a day or two. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

For the past two weeks, several PDP leaders, including party president Mehbooba Mufti, have blamed the ruling National Conference government for outsourcing 25,000 jobs and appointing their own people while ignoring thousands of unemployed youths.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the allegations of appointments as baseless and sought proof from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Omar even blamed the Sartaj Madani, former minister and maternal uncle of former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, for appointing his son through the “backdoor”. The CM said that people haven’t forgotten how Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle, Sartaj Madani’s son, was appointed through the backdoor and later was removed by the court.

“These are the people who have had the most ‘backdoor’ and illegal appointments, which have been cancelled by the court. Even today, many people are under investigation for getting jobs in Jammu and Kashmir Bank through the backdoor. If I started counting the backdoor appointments of PDP or the BJP, you people would not have enough time to count that number,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

He further said they (PDP and BJP) should just name one person who has been appointed. “Give me the name of one candidate who has been appointed through the backdoor. I will be accountable to them, but on the grounds of these baseless allegations, I am not accountable to them.”

The CM said that within two days the truth will come out. “In a few days, my two senior ministers will address the press and the truth will come out.”