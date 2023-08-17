Omar lashes out at Jammu and Kashmir administration for removing his grandfather’s name

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah lashed out at the government for dropping his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah’s title from the Union Territory’s public architectural buildings.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (HT FIle Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omar said that you can’t remove “Sher-i-Kashmir’s” name from the people’s hearts.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who founded the National Conference, was fondly called ‘Sher -i-Kashmir’ or “Lion of Kashmir” and multiple buildings are named after the leader.

Recently, the information and public relations department dropped the title from Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar, Omar said, “Truth can’t be hidden for too long despite multiple attempts by Bharatiya Janata Party, its sister parties, Union government or the administration to humiliate ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ and remove his name.”

“The Chief Justice of India used the words that ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’s decisions regarding J&K reveal how farsighted he was,” he said.

“He (Sheikh Abdullah) had a vision in 1951 when he was speaking about economic interests which the world is talking about today,” CJI DY Chandrachud had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SC is hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which took away the special status of J&K and split the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

A five-judge constitution bench, including the CJI, is hearing the petitions against the revocation. Omar Abdullah added that they were hopeful of justice from the Supreme Court regarding Article 370 revocation.

“We are fighting against the revocation, hiring the best lawyers and the case is going on. We are hopeful that the judges get convinced by our arguments. The case will continue for long but we will wait,” he said.