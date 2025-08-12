Omar orders measures to check entry of rotten meat in UT

After the seizure of dozens of quintals of rotten meat coming from outside the Valley in the past 10 days meant for various eateries across Kashmir , chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday announced a slew of measures, including establishment of entry-point check posts and testing laboratories at gateway into J&K to screen mutton, chicken, and other perishable items entering the union territory. After the seizure of dozens of quintals of rotten meat coming from outside the Valley in the past 10 days meant for various eateries across Kashmir , chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday announced a slew of measures, including establishment of entry-point check posts and testing laboratories at gateway into J&K to screen mutton, chicken, and other perishable items entering the union territory. (ANI File)

Since the beginning of August, Kashmir has been rattled by a series of seizures and confiscation of rotten, unsafe or stale meat or its products particularly made from beef and chicken amounting to around 3000-3500 kgs which was ostensibly meant for various hotels and eateries in the valley.

The confiscation of the meat by authorities was triggered when the Food Safety Department Srinagar, in coordination with the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO), found 1,200 kilograms of decayed meat from an industrial estate in Zakura on the outskirts of Srinagar.

As the authorities tightened noose, hundreds of kilograms of more meat were also found dumped in river Jhelum or near roadsides at various places in Srinagar and other districts triggering a wave of concern across the valley.

Owing to the public concern in the wake of seizures of unsafe meat, CM Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by ministers, officials and health experts from prominent institutes of Kashmir including Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical sciences and Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Abdullah directed exemplary punitive action against those found storing or selling unsafe food, emphasising that offenders posing risks to public health must be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of the Food Safety & Standards Act. He called for criminal proceedings against the most serious violators.

“The grave problem appears to have remained unchecked and unnoticed for too long. The unscrupulous elements have played with the health and lives of people. This has to stop and those deliberately involved in playing with public health must face the law,” Abdullah said.

“I appreciate officials for launching the drive and exposing the dangerous rot in our food chain. There can be no compromise on public health and the drive will continue,” he said.

The government has ordered an audit of the concerned departments and the mechanism to stop import, sale and use of the unhygienic meat and other food items.

To tighten quality control, the CMordered the establishment of entry-point check posts and testing laboratories at Lakhanpur and Qazigund to screen mutton, chicken, and other perishable items entering Jammu & Kashmir.

He further directed that Food Testing Laboratories be set up at every district headquarters, instead of limiting such facilities to Jammu and Srinagar, thereby significantly enhancing the Government’s enforcement capacity.

“No meat should be sold and used without proper clearance,” he said.

The government ordered intensified inspection drives across all districts, with DCs personally leading surprise market checks to ensure strict compliance with prescribed hygiene and quality standards. All mobile food-testing vans are to be deployed immediately to support these operations.