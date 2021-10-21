Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Annual Research Day, PGIMER to showcase 576 abstracts; 58 on Covid
chandigarh news

On Annual Research Day, PGIMER to showcase 576 abstracts; 58 on Covid

PGI concludes 576 research papers on medical education in last two years of which 58 pertains to research on Covid-19; to be showcased during the institute’s 8th Annual Research Day
The PGIMER authorities said 576 abstracts of which 58 pertains to research on Covid-19 would be showcased during the institute’s 8th Annual Research Day. (HT File/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Various departments of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, concluded 576 research papers on medical education in the last two years of which 58 pertains to research in Covid-19, the hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

They added that these abstracts would be showcased during the institute’s 8th Annual Research Day.

The day will be held on October 22. Dr AK Gupta, dean (research) and medical superintendent, PGIMER, said, “The research intends to monitor the institute’s strengths as well as areas of improvement in the domain of research. The end objective of any research is to bring in more and more innovations and translate them into excellent clinical services for the masses. With the remarkable research contributions by participants, we are hopeful of further upskilling our clinical services, thereby, helping our patients.”

“With two more categories added this year from NIPS and NINE in the earlier categories of medical, surgical and para clinical, 47 awards will be given to the best entries, including all categories. The programme will include inspirational lectures by dignitaries and poster presentations by faculty members, residents and PhD scholars of the institute,” he added.

The Annual Research Day will have two eminent medical scientists of the country, Prof YK Chawla, former director, and Prof Digambar Behera, former dean (research) of the PGIMER, as chief guests.

Dr Vishali Gupta, department of ophthalmology; Dr K Gaba, sub-dean (research) & head, department of oral health sciences; Dr Arnab Pal, faculty in-charge, MERC; and Dr Ramandeep Singh, department of ophthalmology, were also present.

