On way to college, girl killed in road accident in Ludhiana

An 18-year-old college student died after her scooter was crushed under a truck on Mall Road while she was on her way to college. The victim, Bhavika Malhotra, a resident of Dugri, succumbed to her injuries at Dayanand Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday morning, hours after the accident.

A police official inspecting the accident site on Mall Road in Ludhiana. (HT)

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According to the family and police, Bhavika was riding her scooter towards Government College for Girls when the accident took place. The truck hit her scooter while she was crossing the traffic lights, following which the two-wheeler came under its front wheels.

Bhavika sustained serious injuries in the crash. Passers-by rushed her to DMC Hospital, where doctors attempted to save her. However, her condition remained critical and she died during treatment on Saturday morning.

Bhavika was the daughter of Dugri-based property businessman Sanjeev Malhotra. She had an elder brother and a younger sister. The family said she had secured admission to college earlier this year.

Following the accident, police from Division number 8 reached the spot and began an investigation. The truck was seized and its driver arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} Amritpal Sharma, station house officer of Division number 8 police station, said the driver had been taken into custody and investigators were examining the circumstances leading to the accident. Police are also collecting other evidence before proceeding with further legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amritpal Sharma, station house officer of Division number 8 police station, said the driver had been taken into custody and investigators were examining the circumstances leading to the accident. Police are also collecting other evidence before proceeding with further legal action. {{/usCountry}}

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After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. Bhavika’s last rites were performed on Saturday evening.