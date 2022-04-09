One held after group of men assault PRTC staff, vandalise bus

Police booked 10 people after they attacked PRTC staff and pelted stones on the windshield of a bus near Tajpur Chowk on Wednesday night. The authorities have arrested one person so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Prem Vihar Colony. His aide Sodhi and eight others, who are yet to be identified, are on the run.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gurwinder Singh, the conductor of a PRTC bus of Kapurthala depot.

He said the bus was heading towards Delhi from Kapurthala on April 6 and encountered the accused near Tajpur Chowk. The group started hurled abuses before attacking them and vandalised the bus by pelting stones at the windshield. The assailants accused them of misbehaving with the passengers.

Taking action after the complaint, police have arrested one of the accused.

Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 353 (assault), 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 427 (mischief), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}