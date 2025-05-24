One in 3 road deaths in Panchkula occurs in Chandimandir police area

More than a third of all road accident deaths reported in Panchkula district this year have occurred at various locations under the jurisdiction of the Chandimandir police station, pointing to a worrisome trend. The recent death of ASI Anil Kumar of Haryana Police has again put the spotlight on authorities’ disregard towards road safety measures in this area. (Sant Arora/HT)

Of the 50 people who died in 44 fatal accidents in Panchkula between January and May so far, 18 deaths were due to 17 accidents under the jurisdiction of the Chandimandir police station — accounting for a sizeable 36% of the total lives lost.

Among the deceased were 44 men, five women and a four-month-old girl. The recent death of ASI Anil Kumar of Haryana Police has again put the spotlight on authorities’ disregard towards road safety measures in this area.

Two-wheeler riders were the most vulnerable, as reflected in 19 fatalities involving this category of motorists, followed by 14 pedestrians who also lost their lives in mishaps.

Mainly, canters, trucks, mini-trucks and cars were identified as offending vehicles in these accidents.

Contrary to the local administration and police’s claims of implementing appropriate road safety measures, fatalities from road accidents continue to climb year on year, snatching precious lives.

While 50 people have been killed in road mishaps in five months this year, last year 105 lives were lost, following 98 fatalities in 2023.

Major locations where these fatal accidents occurred included the Chandimandir toll plaza, Chandimandir light point, Majri Chowk area, Old Panchkula Road and Barwala Road.

Last year, the Old Panchkula traffic light emerged as a particularly dangerous location, with seven accidents causing six fatalities and nine injuries. Similarly, the Chandimandir toll plaza witnessed eight accidents, resulting in three deaths and five injuries.

What’s fuelling the mishaps

Apart from reckless and dangerous driving, absence of road safety infrastructure, such as speed breakers, blinkers, dividers, traffic lights and zebra crossings, also contributed to these accidents.

Lack of adequate traffic police presence and CCTV cameras also leaves wide disregard for traffic rules unchecked, ultimately resulting in road mishaps.

Despite the road near Majri Chowk being barricaded for safety, two-wheeler riders continue to cross it by pushing aside the barricades to take short cut. Furthermore, some roadside vendors also move the barricades to create a path for their carts. Similarly, several illegal cuts at various locations are also contributing to accidents.

Councillor calls for a flyover to tackle traffic chaos

Rakesh Kumar, the councillor for ward number 16 (Chandimandir), highlighted the urgent need for road safety infrastructure development at the Chandimandir light point.

He pointed out that severe traffic congestion in the area had directly contributed to accidents and a flyover was required to manage the heavy flow of vehicles.

He also stressed the necessity of a footbridge near the existing flyover. This would prevent local villagers from crossing the road improperly, a dangerous practice that frequently leads to accidents. Further, the presence of a crusher zone nearby means numerous loaded trucks pass through the area. Additionally, proximity to several villages increases the risk of accidents when residents attempt to cross this busy road.