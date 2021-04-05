Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One killed, 10 injured as roof of factory collapses in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

One killed, 10 injured as roof of factory collapses in Ludhiana

Search on for four people trapped in debris of four-storeyed auto parts factory whose owner was carrying out illegal construction
By Aneesha Sareen
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Efforts on to rescue four people trapped after the roof collapse at a factory in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A labourer died and 10 were injured when the roof of a four-storeyed auto parts factory collapsed in the industrial area along Daba Road in Ludhiana on Monday morning.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 36 of 40 people soon after the incident occurred at 10.30am at Jasmail Singh and Sons, the factory at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar in the industrial area. Efforts are on to rescue the four still trapped in the debris.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the lintel on the third floor collapsed when the factory owner was carrying out illegal construction. “One of them was declared brought dead at the civil hospital and 10 are undergoing treatment. Of the injured, two of are in a critical condition at SPS Apollo Hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital,” Sharma said.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) master town planner Surinder Singh Bindra said that the factory was operating in violation of building bylaws. “The factory owner was trying to extend the structure of the building by placing jacks on the third floor. There is no provision under the law to make any such alteration. We are assessing the situation and necessary action will be taken,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid infection surge, Haryana announces fresh curbs on gatherings

Co-op society former secretary booked for embezzling 37 lakh

Cong sowed seeds of privatisation: Morcha

Farmers try to gherao Union minister Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur

Eyewitnesses said the roof collapsed with a loud thud followed by an explosion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP