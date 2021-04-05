One killed, 10 injured as roof of factory collapses in Ludhiana

A labourer died and 10 were injured when the roof of a four-storeyed auto parts factory collapsed in the industrial area along Daba Road in Ludhiana on Monday morning.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 36 of 40 people soon after the incident occurred at 10.30am at Jasmail Singh and Sons, the factory at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar in the industrial area. Efforts are on to rescue the four still trapped in the debris.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the lintel on the third floor collapsed when the factory owner was carrying out illegal construction. “One of them was declared brought dead at the civil hospital and 10 are undergoing treatment. Of the injured, two of are in a critical condition at SPS Apollo Hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital,” Sharma said.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) master town planner Surinder Singh Bindra said that the factory was operating in violation of building bylaws. “The factory owner was trying to extend the structure of the building by placing jacks on the third floor. There is no provision under the law to make any such alteration. We are assessing the situation and necessary action will be taken,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said the roof collapsed with a loud thud followed by an explosion.