One killed, 18 injured in Theog road mishap

One person was killed while 18 injured after the truck they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday afternoon in the Theog area of Shimla district, officials said.

Five of them has been seriously injured and were referred to IGMC, Shimla. (File)

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The deceased has been identified as Neetu, from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who died on way to the hospital. The injured include Ronak, 14, Sumik Kumar, 47, Abhishek, 26, Suraj, 34, Sudhir, 40, Mukul, 28, Jitendra, 35 (driver), Bhola, 45, Ramesh, 53, Monu, 38, Ravi, 22, Sumit, 30, Reetu, 34, Pappu, 50, Rinku, 45, and Santosh, 45.

Five of them have been seriously injured. After receiving first aid at Theog Hospital, all the injured were referred to IGMC Shimla.

According to police, a truck bearing Chandigarh registration number was carrying a band troupe from Chandigarh towards Kotkhai to perform at a wedding ceremony. The truck lost control a short distance from Jais Ghati in Theog. The driver stated that the brakes failed, causing the vehicle to go out of control. However, a roadside crash barrier prevented the truck from plunging into the gorge below. Yet, as the truck tilted against the barrier, the occupants fell out onto the road, sustaining injuries. A total of 24 people were on board, hailing from Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that a mare, which was being taken for the wedding ceremony, also sustained injuries. A case has been registered and investigations are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that a mare, which was being taken for the wedding ceremony, also sustained injuries. A case has been registered and investigations are underway. {{/usCountry}}

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