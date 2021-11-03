One more dies of dengue in Mohali, 116 cases in tricity

With one more person succumbing to dengue in Mohali on Tuesday, the toll has gone to 32 in the district. The latest victim of the viral infection was a 65-year-old woman, a resident of Zirakpur, and was admitted at the Max Hospital in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 32 deaths recorded this year, 29 took place in October and two in September and one death in November. This is the highest toll since 2018 when eight people had died. In 2019 and 2020, only one fatality each was confirmed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 116 more people tested positive for the mosquito-borne viral disease in the tricity with Mohali recording 75 cases, followed by 30 in Chandigarh and 11 in Panchkula. However, no death was reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Tuesday.

Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 2,783. Chandigarh has recorded 953 cases so far of which 64 surfaced in November. Three persons have also succumbed to the disease so far this year. Manimajra, Burail, Mauli Jagran and Daria continue to be the worst-hit areas in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula’s case tally stands at 606, with one death so far this year.

4 fresh Covid infections in tricity

Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, against the five cases on Monday. Two cases were reported from Panchkula while one each surfaced in Chandigarh and Mohali. Also, no death was recorded in the tricity for the 28th consecutive day here.

Tricity’s active cases tally dipped to 69, with 34 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,355 positive cases, of which 64,501 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded till date are 68,824. Among these, 67,734 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,772 includes 30, 381 recoveries and 378 casualties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}