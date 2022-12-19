One person died every three days in road mishaps in Panchkula this year

One person died every third day in road accidents in Panchkula this year, as per data shared by the police department.

Till the end of November, as many as 224 road accidents were reported in the district.

Of the total accidents reported this year, 97 were fatal, taking 102 lives. For the fatal accidents, 57 people have been arrested, 19 cases are under investigation and 20 accused are untraceable, whereas one FIR has been cancelled.

In the 127 non-fatal accidents, 76 people have been arrested, 30 FIRs are under investigation and 14 remain untraced, The remaining FIRs have been cancelled.

The highest of 28 fatal accidents were reported from areas under the jurisdiction of the Pinjore police station; 22 under the Chandimandir police station and 14 under the Sector-5 police station, likely due to the national highway under the Pinjore and Chandimandir police’s ambit.

In the last road safety committee meeting, deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik had asked police and national highway authorities to install appropriate road safety signs and identify black spots.

In 2021, 243 accidents were recorded, of which 105 proved fatal, in which 109 people lost their lives, for which 79 accused were arrested. The year before, 176 mishaps took place, of which 72 proved fatal, claiming 74 lives, for which police arrested 55 people.

“In most cases, the reason is speeding, wrongful overtaking and violating traffic norms. If people start following traffic norms, they can save their and other people’s lives,” said ACP traffic Mamta Sauda, adding most of the accident victims were riding two-wheelers without helmets.

