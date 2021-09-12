Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

One-year-old kidnapped boy rescued in Mohali, two arrested

Nearly three weeks after a tea vendor’s one-year-old son was kidnapped from Mohali, the toddler was rescued with the arrest of two Uttar Pradesh natives
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The child’s father had complained to the police that the duo visited his stall on the pretext of drinking tea on August 24 and kidnapped his son, who was playing nearby. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Mangal Kumar and Shyam, both hailing from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Police have also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

According to police, Mangal, a labourer, had kidnapped the boy to assuage his sister, who was upset over birthing only daughters.

The child’s father had complained to the police that the duo visited his stall on the pretext of drinking tea on August 24 and kidnapped his son, who was playing nearby.

Following the complaint, police got the accused’s sketches prepared and pasted these in public places. On September 7, police got information regarding the presence of the accused in a house in Kumbra village.

When police raided the house, they found the child in Mangal’s arms. The parents were called and they identified the boy as their son. Mangal was arrested on the spot and on his disclosure, Shyam, who works as an AC repair mechanic, was also nabbed.

Both are facing a case under Sections 360, 363 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

