Online friend in UK tries to dupe Pinjore man of 25k, booked

Police have booked an unidentified woman for trying to dupe a Pinjore resident of ₹25,800 after befriending him online.

On July 5, he got a call from a woman, who said she was calling from Worldwide Courier and informed him that he needed to pay custom duty of ₹ 25,800 to receive the parcel. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Himmat Rai, 38, who is into plastic trading, said he befriended a woman named Tina through Facebook in June 2022. She shared that she was a dental surgeon and lived in England.

On June 25 this year, she informed him via WhatsApp that she had sent a laptop for him as a birthday gift and also shared a picture of the parcel. She sent him a weblink to track the parcel.

When he checked the link, he found that the parcel was at the Mumbai International airport and awaiting custom clearance. On July 5, he got a call from a woman, who said she was calling from Worldwide Courier and informed him that he needed to pay custom duty of ₹25,800 to receive the parcel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rai said that though he made the payment, he never received the parcel, following which he contacted his bank and got the payment stopped. Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON