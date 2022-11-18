Online threats to scribes: J&K Police directs news portals not to release names of victims

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday directed news portals not to discuss names of journalists who received threats through a blog.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “It has been noticed by our social media cell that many news portals are irresponsibly discussing names of media persons who have received anonymous online threats in their debates.”

“Media houses are requested not to fall for sensationalism in discussing names of victims in reporting and also to behave responsibly and not endanger the safety and security of their fellow journalists,” the cops said.

A case has been already registered at the Shergari Police Station. Five journalists, working with a local newspaper published from Srinagar, have resigned after their names went viral on social media last week.

On November 12, Jammu and Kashmir had registered a first information report against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), one of its offshoots, for sending threatening letters to journalists in Kashmir.

The accused had issued threats to some news outlets and journalists based in Srinagar through a blog, The Kashmir Fight, accusing them of calling the banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, a terror outfit, in their news reports. The blog also blamed the news outlets for being “hand-in-glove with the government”.

