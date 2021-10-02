Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Only three new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity, a first in 18 months
chandigarh news

Only three new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity, a first in 18 months

Two people were found positive in Chandigarh and one in Mohali, while Panchkula once again reported no case, after achieving the milestone nine times in September
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:42 AM IST
The latest Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh were from Sectors 15 and 40. (ANI)

The tricity rang in October with just three fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally in over 18 months.

Only two people were found positive in Chandigarh, in Sectors 15 and 40, and one in Mohali, while Panchkula once again reported no case, after achieving the milestone nine times in September.

However, a 53-year-old man from Lakhnaur in Mohali succumbed to the virus.

He was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after testing positive on September 26 and later shifted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died on Friday.

After staying over 100 for two days in a row, tricity’s active cases dropped to 89.

As many as 36 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 34 in Mohali and 19 in Panchkula.

Now, Chandigarh’s caseload stands at 65,232, of which 64,377 people have been cured and 819 have died.

Mohali has recorded 68,739 cases till date. Among them, 67,639 patients have recovered and 1,066 have succumbed to the virus.

Of the 30,738 people testing positive in Panchkula, 30,342 have beaten the infection, but 377 have died.

