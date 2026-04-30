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Only time when you can’t appoint an agent is when party doesn’t want to appoint one: Lone

Lone questioned the conduct of both NC and PDP, expressing serious doubts over their claimed ignorance of election rules

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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J&K Peoples Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday criticised BJP, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, accusing them of colluding in what he described as “match fixing” during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Handwara legislator Sajad Lone. (File)

Lone questioned the conduct of both NC and PDP, expressing serious doubts over their claimed ignorance of election rules.

Handwara legislator Lone, recalling his participation in the 2015 Rajya Sabha vote, said, “I remember in 2015 I cast my vote in Rajya Sabha. Our party did not have a candidate, but the ruling alliance requested us to have an agent of their choice.” Lone confirmed that the appointed person was a non-MLA who proceeded to verify his vote and that of his colleague and fellow MLA, advocate Bashir Ahmed Dar.

“It seems highly improbable that PDP or NC did not know the rules,” he said, underlining that the appointment of polling agents is among the most critical procedural steps in Rajya Sabha elections.

Recently in reply to an RTI query it was revealed than PDP didn’t appoint any observer to check the votes of their candidates during the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Only time when you can’t appoint an agent is when party doesn’t want to appoint one: Lone
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Only time when you can’t appoint an agent is when party doesn’t want to appoint one: Lone
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