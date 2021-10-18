OP Chautala hits Ellenabad campaign trail for son Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patriarch and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala launched campaign for the October 30 Ellenabad bypoll in favour of his younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, who had quit the seat in favour of farmers’ protest against three farm laws on January 27 this year.

Chautala Sr had also won the seat in 2009, but he vacated it as he had also won from Uchana Kalan . In the 2010 bypoll, his younger son Abhay won from here. Abhay represented Ellenabad twice in 2014 and 2019 assembly polls. INLD had never lost from here since 1996.

Travelling in a modified vehicle given shape of a chariot, Chautala visited 12 villages and slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government while interacting with the voters. He said amid the mustard cultivation season, farmers are being made to wait for hours for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP). “Due to anti-farmer policies of this government, farmers are forced to sell their paddy and bajra crops at price lower than the minimum support price (MSP). Abhay had resigned from this seat in protest against the three farm laws. Our family has a special affection for the voters of Ellenabad. Once our candidate wins from here, many leaders of the coalition government will switch sides,” he added.

Bypoll crucial for INLD, Chautala

The October 30 bypoll is very crucial for the INLD and OP Chautala himself. A win from here will boost the morale of INLD workers. After a vertical split in the INLD following a feud in the Chautala family, the INLD had won only the Ellenabad seat in 2019 polls and its breakaway faction Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won 10. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is now the deputy chief minister.

Retired political science professor from Bhiwani government college, Anant Ram, said the Ellenabad bypoll means the most for the INLD. “Abhay’s win will underline his and his father OP Chautala’s grip especially in Sirsa district. If he loses, the message is clear that even his father’s presence makes no difference. This bypoll will decide the future of the INLD and Abhay,” he added.

Three generations of Chautala clan toiling

To ensure Abhay’s fourth consecutive win from Ellenabad, three generations of his family are making efforts to turn the tide in his favour. Abhay’s younger son Arjun Chautala has been visiting the villages where his father is scheduled to address the meetings the next day. His elder son Karan Chautala is accompanying his grandfather OP Chautala. Sunaina Chautala, wife of Abhay’s cousin Ravi Chautala, is taking care of the women folk in villages.

Abhay Chautala said both Congress and BJP nominees want to win this by-election using money power but the Ellenabad voters have self respect and reject them outrightly. “After seeing the canvassing, I can say that I am going to win this by-poll by breaking my own victory margin of more than 85,000 votes. This election is a referendum on three farm laws,” he added.

