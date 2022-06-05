Operation Blue Star anniversary: Security ramped up in Ludhiana

Temporary bunkers and portable cameras have been set up across the district in the run up to the June 6 anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

A high-ranking official, privy to the matter, said security had been beefed up across the district. Heavy police force along with para-military forces have been deputed in Ludhiana city. Cops carried out flag marches in different parts of the city on Saturday. Temporary bunkers have been set up using sandbags and bullet proof jackets have been distributed among police personnel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To scale up surveillance, portable plug-and-play cameras will be placed at different points in Khanna to keep tabs on movement. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said, “The department has also provided body cameras to police personnel, and drones will be used to monitor the law and order situation in the city.”

Gatherings banned till July 31

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik banned assembly of five or more people at one place on Saturday. The orders will remain effective till July 31. In her orders, the DC said she had learnt that some groups and organisations were planning to hold rallies, protests and gatherings and were also trying to instigate people to disturb the law-and-order situation.