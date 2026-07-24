Operation Hard Ball: FBI arrests Punjab-origin trafficker under transnational drug crackdown

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested an Indian national, Harmanveer Singh, over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking operations linked to the Canada-based Ravinder Dhanda gang.

The FBI has arrested Harmanveer Singh over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking operations linked to the Canada-based Ravinder Dhanda gang.

The apprehension forms part of “Operation Hard Ball”, a joint international crackdown targeting syndicates run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Ravinder Dhanda.

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Singh was taken into custody in Stockton, California, on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol, the FBI stated on Wednesday.

The federal agency noted that he was wanted for his alleged role in a transnational criminal network that engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, alongside a conspiracy to export controlled substances.

The FBI further stated that the “Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group” is based in Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh in the United States district court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

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{{^usCountry}} The development follows a joint operation earlier this month in which law enforcement authorities in the United States, Canada and Europe arrested 24 individuals connected to three India-based transnational organised crime syndicates. Among those detained, 11 were arrested in California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development follows a joint operation earlier this month in which law enforcement authorities in the United States, Canada and Europe arrested 24 individuals connected to three India-based transnational organised crime syndicates. Among those detained, 11 were arrested in California. {{/usCountry}}

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In total, the US Department of Justice has charged 37 people in the indictment under “Operation Hard Ball”.

According to officials, Singh’s arrest marks the latest action under “Operation Hard Ball”, which has led to coordinated enforcement measures across multiple nations against alleged members and associates of the three organised crime groups.