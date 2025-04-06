Menu Explore
Oppn misleading that religious places will be occupied, Muslim rights snatched: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 06, 2025 05:42 AM IST

National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar on Saturday said that during the debate on Waqf (Amendment) bill in the Parliament, opposition parties spread propaganda that the religious places of Muslims will be occupied and the rights of Muslims will be snatched away, just like they did on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar was speaking to media in Kaithal on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The senior RSS leader was speaking to media in Kaithal on the Waqf and praised the BJP-led union government for taking the feedback of lakhs of people, before bringing the bill that was passed by both houses of the Parliament earlier this week.

Kumar, who is also the Margdarshak (guide) of The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of the RSS, said that now the Waqf Board will be free from mafia, which has been engaged in many malpractices and there was no transparency.

“It can be said that it had become a den of some religious and some political mafia, and Muslims were not getting the benefit of any welfare scheme from this. Now, with this bill that will become an Act, the Waqf Board has got complete freedom from the mafia,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Oppn misleading that religious places will be occupied, Muslim rights snatched: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
