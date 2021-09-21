Opposition AAP, SAD congratulate Punjab CM Channi after swearing-in ceremony

Opposition AAP and SAD on Monday congratulated Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on taking oath as Punjab chief minister and hoped that the ruling party will fulfil its poll promises.

Congratulating Channi, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema hoped that he will fulfil all the Congress’ poll promises made before the 2017 assembly elections.

Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition, expressed hope that Channi will take action in the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam. He alleged that the Congress had made tall promises to various sections of the society before the previous assembly polls but failed to fulfil them.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while congratulating Channi, said he hopes the new chief minister will fulfil all promises which the Congress party made to the people of Punjab at the time of polls.

SAD spokesman Pawan Kumar Tinu said: “Even though Channi was not the automatic choice as a Dalit chief minister by the Congress high command and was a compromise candidate, he should seize this opportunity and right all the wrongs committed against Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalit students”. Tinu also demanded that the new chief minister also order the immediate release of ₹1,800 crore dues to SC students under the scholarship scheme for the last three years.