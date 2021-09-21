Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Opposition AAP, SAD congratulate Punjab CM Channi after swearing-in ceremony
chandigarh news

Opposition AAP, SAD congratulate Punjab CM Channi after swearing-in ceremony

Congratulating Channi, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema hoped that the new CMi will fulfil all the Congress’ poll promises made before the 2017 assembly elections
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly also expressed hope that Channi will take action in the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam (HT photo)

Opposition AAP and SAD on Monday congratulated Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on taking oath as Punjab chief minister and hoped that the ruling party will fulfil its poll promises.

Congratulating Channi, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema hoped that he will fulfil all the Congress’ poll promises made before the 2017 assembly elections.

Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition, expressed hope that Channi will take action in the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam. He alleged that the Congress had made tall promises to various sections of the society before the previous assembly polls but failed to fulfil them.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while congratulating Channi, said he hopes the new chief minister will fulfil all promises which the Congress party made to the people of Punjab at the time of polls.

SAD spokesman Pawan Kumar Tinu said: “Even though Channi was not the automatic choice as a Dalit chief minister by the Congress high command and was a compromise candidate, he should seize this opportunity and right all the wrongs committed against Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalit students”. Tinu also demanded that the new chief minister also order the immediate release of 1,800 crore dues to SC students under the scholarship scheme for the last three years.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong made Channi CM for few months to grab Dalit votes: BJP

Nikita Tomar murder: Brother approaches HC, seeks death sentence for convicts

Won’t let any harm come farmers way: Punjab CM Channi

Under attack, Cong says Channi, Sidhu to be its faces in state polls
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP