Chandigarh MC to meet today; set to be a stormy affair

Several councillors from opposition have raised questions over the alleged multi-crore parking scam and demanded action against the employees involved.

he MCC, in its Tuesday meeting, will table 24 key agendas, including those from the March 6 meeting along with 14 new agendas. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aam Aadmi Party councillor and leader of opposition Damanpreet Singh said “AAP won’t let the house discuss any agendas till the corporation gives details of the parking scam and takes action against the those involved.” The municipal corporation Chandigarh (MCC) house meeting is scheduled for Tuesday after it was adjourned on March 6 due to ruckus over the said parking scam. Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh also echoed Damanpreet’s words and said the mayor and MC need to answer their questions or they would protest during the proceedings.

The MCC, in its Tuesday meeting, will table 24 key agendas, including those from the March 6 meeting along with 14 new agendas. These agendas from March 6 include the proposal for FASTag-enabled management system in 89 parking lots, installation of integrated solid waste processing plant in Dadu Majra, price hike of 75 food items at Night Food Street, and policy on temporary tables and chairs in front of eateries. They key among the 14 new agendas are increasing financial powers of MC’s finance and contract committee, extension of agreement for door-to-door garbage collection, implementation of Animal Birth Control Programme for stray dogs in the city, handing over maintenance of green belts to residents’ welfare associations and appointment of statutory auditor for re-examination of audit reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP councillor Pradeep Chhabra, said, “There is a conspiracy to end the power of MC House as the officials wish to increase the power of F&CC to ₹1 crore.”