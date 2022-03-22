Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oral Health Week: Lecture on dental health awareness in Ludhiana
An exhibition and lecture were presented regarding dental health awareness and hygiene maintenance, especially during pregnancy and postpartum period was held as part of Oral Health Week being celebrated in Ludhiana
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As part of Oral Health Week being celebrated at Civil Hospital, lecture on dental health awareness was held on Sunday.

An exhibition and lecture were presented regarding dental health awareness and hygiene maintenance, especially during pregnancy and postpartum period, by Dr Amritraj Bahl and Dr Rimple Garg.

Proper brushing technique was demonstrated by dental hygienist Dr Sonia.

Dr Behal said maintaining hygiene during pregnancy and postpartum period is among the major causes of tooth problems among women, adding that in certain traditions, the women are asked not to brush teeth for 40 days after the delivery of the child which leads to dental problems.

