Orchestra dancer, aide rob taxi driver of his vehicle, held

An orchestra dancer along with her accomplices robbed a taxi driver of his car, cash and mobile phone after thrashing him in the wee hours on Tuesday in Daba. The police solved the case within hours and arrested the dancer and one of her aides, while five of the accused have managed to escape.

The police have recovered the car from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lovepreet Kaur alias Preeti, 20, of Dhillon Nagar, and Ranjeet Singh, 25. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Sonu Gupta, Manjot Singh, Inderjit Singh Gandhi, while two of their aides are yet to be identified.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that they received a complaint from Taxi driver Sandeep of Dera Bassi that woman and her accomplices have robbed him of his taxi Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested two accused, including the woman.

The complainant stated that the woman booked his taxi from Zirakpur to Ludhiana for ₹2,500 on Monday night. They reached in Daba area at 12.30 am. The woman stated that she had come to Zirakpur for dancing in a programme, but the event was cancelled at the last moment, so she was returning to Ludhiana. He also stated that the woman consumed liquor in the taxi and offered him the same, but he refused.

He added that after reaching Ludhiana, the woman made an excuse that her UPI payment app is not working. She stated that she will call her brother who will give him the payment in cash. Meanwhile, her accomplices turned up there on bikes.

The accused overpowered him and robbed him of his taxi, mobile phone and wallet containing ₹8,500 in cash. After the miscreant left the place, he informed the police.

The commissioner of police stated that the police have arrested Lovepreet and Ranjeet and recovered a taxi from their possession. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The commissioner of police stated that Ranjeet is already facing trial in at least six cases, including snatching and theft.

