Our government racing against time to address issues Punjab is facing: CM Charanjit Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Sunday that his government was in a race against time to address the issues the state was facing.

“Time is running out, so I have picked up speed to complete unfinished works. Whatever time is left (to assembly elections), I will neither rest myself nor let the bureaucracy relax,” he said while addressing party workers at the residence of former minister Sunder Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur.

Claiming that the Congress government was committed to holistic development of the state, the CM said that judicious utilisation of time would be made to achieve this goal.

He announced a grant of ₹10 crore to the Hoshiarpur constituency and assured that the proposed medical college will take shape within a year. All the necessary directions have already been issued to expedite the process for floating of tenders so that the construction starts at the earliest, he added. He said that funds to the tune of ₹5 crore would be sent shortly for the proposed state-of-the-art biodiversity and sports park in the district.

The chief minister said that every week, the cabinet would take an important decision for the welfare of the people. He said that the government had given major relief to around 52 lakh consumers of up to 2KW electricity connections by waiving their arrears.

“Our priority is to provide assured and reasonable civic amenities to the public. Several issues related to the expansion of cities need to be urgently addressed. We will make a master plan to rationalise urban development,” he said.

On the occasion, Channi honoured representatives of various social organisations who helped the needy during the pandemic. He also handed over kits containing daily need items to the children who had lost one or both parents due to Covid-19.

Accompanied by forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Channi also visited Chabbewal MLA Raj Kumar, Sham Churasi MLA Pawan Adia and Dasuya legislator Arun Dogra at their residences.