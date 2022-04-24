Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal

(From left) The two teens identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba in Ludhiana who drowned in a canal when they went to take a dip. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school.

Dehlon station house officer (SHO), inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. But instead of going to school, they went to

Kaind Canal bridge to take a dip in the cold water.

Vijay and Ayush were the first to dive into the water, followed by one of their friends Bhupinder Singh. “The trio lost balance and slipped into deep water, following which their friends raised the alarm. Locals managed to rescue Bhupinder but Vijay and Ayush were swept away,” said the SHO.

“In a few minutes, police also reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation with the help of divers. After sometime, the bodies of Vijay and Ayush were fished out of the canal,” he added.

The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of the statement of their kin.

