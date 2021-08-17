Out for a dip, two minor sisters drown in Sutlej in Ludhiana

Two minor sisters drowned while they were taking a dip in Sutlej river near Mand Jhadondi village in Machhiwara on Monday.

The victims, Lalita, 12, and Shivani, 8, lived in the hutments near the river.

Their father, Sunil Kumar, a labourer, said he and his wife were away at work on Monday when their daughters, along with some more children, left for Sutlej river to take a dip in the hot weather.

As the sisters stepped inside the river, the heavy flow of the water swept them away. The children accompanying them raised the alarm and informed nearby villagers. However, the girls had drowned before they could be rescued.

The family performed last rites of the siblings without informing the police. Villagers sounded the police, following which a team initiated investigation.

Three months ago, on May 14, five children, including four siblings and a labourer, had drowned in a pond in Manngarh village of Koomkalan. The labourer had jumped into the pond to rescue the children but also lost his life in the attempt. Later, police, with the help of divers, fished out the victims’ bodies.