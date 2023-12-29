An 18-year-old youth, who is facing trial in two cases of sexually assaulting minors, allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl in Guru Nanak Colony, police said on Thursday. Out on bail in sodomy case, man rapes 7-year-old girl in Ludhiana

The Sadar Police have arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against him. The accused has been identified as Prabhjot Singh of Guru Nanak Colony.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her daughter was playing in the street and suddenly went missing. She started a search for her but to no avail.

She said that after some time, her daughter returned home herself. She was crying and bleeding. On being asked, the girl stated that the accused lured her with chocolates and candies and took her to an isolated place. The accused raped her and also threatened her to keep quiet.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station, Sadar, stated that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 376E and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have arrested the accused within hours after lodging the FIR.

The SHO said that the accused is a habitual offender. Earlier, he was arrested by Dehlon police in January this year for allegedly sodomising a 6-year-old boy after luring him with kites. As the accused himself was a juvenile at that time, he was given bail. A case of sexual assault was lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh also.

According to section 376E of the Indian penal code, whoever has been previously convicted of an offence punishable under section 376 or section 376A or section 376D and is subsequently convicted of an offence punishable under any of the said sections shall be punished with imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, or with death.