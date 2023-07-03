60 sheep, goats die, 200 fall sick due to contagious animal disease in Lahaul-Spiti

About 60 sheep and goats died and more than 200 fell sick due to the outbreak of a highly contagious disease at Hadsar pasture near Tindi of Lahaul-Spiti, said officials.

The pasture is located at a high altitude. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The disease is also known as ‘sheep and goat plague’. The officials said the disease has affected three flocks.

Deputy director (Animal husbandry) Amitabh Thakur said a four-member team comprising pharmacists and assistants has been constituted and sent to the spot soon after the information about the outbreak was received. He said the sick animals have been given treatment while the shepherds have been given medical kit. The team also raised awareness among shepherds about the disease, its symptoms, precaution and prevention, he said.

The pasture is located at a high altitude and it was quite a tough task to reach there. The medical team walked 16km to reach the pasture where the outbreak has been reported. The team is currently stationed at Tindi to treat the sick animals, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, animal husbandry secretary Rakesh Kanwar said sporadic cases have been reported in some flocks in Lahaul-Spiti and it seems to be ‘foot and mouth disease’. However, our teams are lifting the samples and we are likely to get the report about the disease by Tuesday.