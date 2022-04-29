Outrage after Shab-e-Qadr prayers barred at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers, an auspicious night for Muslims falling on Thursday, and coming Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid ahead of Eid has triggered sharp reactions from public and politicians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said the move was reprehensible, calling it direct interference in people’s religious affairs.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the grand mosque, had on Wednesday informed that the government and police officials led by a magistrate visited the mosque premises at Nowhatta and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities have decided not to allow congregational prayers on the final Friday (of Ramadan) as well as no night prayers or Shab-e-Qadr on Thursday at the historic mosque.

“Anjuman strongly denounces this decision of the authorities,” it said in a statement.

The decision came hours after J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, along with Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole visited Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal and Khanqah-e-Moula shrines to review arrangements for the upcoming religious gatherings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During his visit to Jamia Masjid, chief secretary inaugurated the ablution block which was a long-pending demand of the locals. He also took stock of issues faced by the devotees,” the government said in a statement, but made no mention of not allowing the prayers on these two important Muslim religious occasions.

Jamia Masjid is one of the biggest mosques in Kashmir and has been central to many important developments throughout the history of the Valley.

“The directive of the administration is highly deplorable. The move will bar thousands of people from offering congregational prayers inside the historic mosque,” said PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami. “Since it amounts to direct interference in the people’s religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible. The PAGD urges the government to reconsider its decision and allow the people to offer the prayers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former J&K chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said the move was proof that things were not normal in Kashmir. “If situation is normal, then why not allow Shab (night) and Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid. It is an artificially created normalcy,” he added.

Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since August 2019, also denounced in what it called strongest terms the repeated closure of masjid by the authorities in power.

“Not allowing congregational prayers on the occasion of final Friday (of Ramadan) at the central Jamia mosque is outrageous and against the fundamental human right to religious practice,” the separatist amalgam said in a statement.