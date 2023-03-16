Over 10 injured as pick-up truck rams into car crash in Samrala

At least 10 persons including senior citizens were critically injured in a road mishap involving a car, pick-up truck carrying around 20 passengers and an SUV in Samrala on Wednesday morning.

The mangled remains of the car and pick-up truck carrying around 20 passengers at the site of the accident in Samrala, Ludhiana (HT Photo)

Police said the accident was caused after the truck driver turned his vehicle to avoid a collision with the speeding SUV driver and hit the third vehicle. The accident took place near the Garhiwala bridge between Samrala and Machiwara.

The SUV driver coming from the Ropar side was allegedly speeding and using the mobile phone while driving. In a bid to dodge the SUV, the truck driver reportedly turned the vehicle towards the canal in a haste after which the truck rolled over onto the driver’s side and was hit by the car.

The passengers, including women and children from Basrawan village in Raikot, were travelling towards Anandpur Sahib. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Samrala. At least 10 persons suffered severe injuries.

Dr Navdeep Singh at civil hospital Samrala said over 20 persons including women and children underwent medical examination. Those who received head injuries were referred to medical facilities in Ludhiana and Chandigarh for further treatment, he added.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Machhiwara said statements of the injured will be recorded after they receive full medical casre and action will be taken as per the procedure.