Over 2,300 cases settled at Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

Thousands of people, mostly traffic violators, thronged the District Court Complex in Sector 43 on Saturday to attend the National Lok Adalat.

Besides, 3,880 traffic challans were disposed of by imposing a fine of ₹ 23.75 lakh. (GETTY IMAGE)

A total of 14 benches, headed by serving judicial officers were constituted, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

As many as 2,325 cases were disposed of. These included criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial/family disputes, civil suits and rent cases, executions, criminal revisions, arbitration cases, maintenance of wives, children and parents cases, domestic violence cases, untraceable cases, criminal appeals and cases related to the Indian Succession Act.

Besides, 3,880 traffic challans were disposed of by imposing a fine of ₹23.75 lakh.

11,639 cases disposed of in Mohali

Mohali As many as 18 benches were also constituted for Mohali at the District Court Complex in Sector 76, apart from five for Kharar and seven for Dera Bassi.

Baljinder Singh Maan, secretary, DLSA, Mohali, said 17,089 cases were taken up and 11,639 of these were disposed of by virtue of compromise and awards totalling ₹58.72 crore were passed by different benches.

Justice Aupinder Singh Grewal, a judge at the Punjab and Haryana high court, and administrative judge, sessions division, Mohali, shared that the award passed in Lok Adalat was final and binding upon parties involved. It cannot be appealed and the court fee is refunded.

