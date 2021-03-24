Over 43,000 get jab on second day of mega vaccination day in Haryana

Over 43,000 coronavirus vaccination doses were administered to beneficiaries across Haryana on the second day of the mega vaccination day.

Around 2.48 lakh doses were administered on March 22, the first day of the twice-a-week mega vaccination day.

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said 43,126 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday taking the cumulative vaccine coverage figures to about 12 lakh.

The ACS said 604 vaccination centres including 440 government-run ones across state were made functional for the mega drive.

Most beneficiaries are above 60 years of age or between 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities, he said.

On administration of vaccines to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), he said that around 1.80 lakh (82%) workers were administered the first dose and about 1.08 lakh HCWs (60%) were administered the second dose.

About 99,915 FLWs (74%) have been administered the first dose and 33,162 FLWs (33%) were administered the second dose.