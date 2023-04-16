5,600 appear for NDA, CDS exams in Ludhiana

As many as 5,600 students from different districts of Punjab appeared for National Defense Academy(NDA), Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defense Services (CDS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on Sunday. The exams were held at 13 centres across Ludhiana.

NDA aspirants after appearing in the exam conducted by UPSC at KVM School in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the NDA/NA exam, a total of 3,741 candidates appeared while 1,927 remained absent. The CDS exam saw participation of as many as 1,927 candidates and 2,020 remained absent. A total of 5,668 students had registered for NDA while 3,954 registered for CDS examination.

After the NDA opened gates for women candidates in 2021, a significant number of female aspirants also appeared at the examination centres this year. The NDA exam saw the participation of at least 1,075 women candidates while the CDS exam saw 474 female candidates.

The paper-1 and paper-2 exam for NDA(mathematics and general ability test was held in two shifts 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. While the CDS exam was held in three shifts of two hours each - 9 am to 11 am, 12 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm, said additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Ludhiana being the only centre in the state, a huge number of students along with their parents travelled from distant towns and villages to appear for the test. Appearing for NDA exam, Baljeet Singh who came from Kotakpura near Faridkot, said he aspires to join the armed forces and is taking coaching for the exam for the last year.

He said that he is currently pursuing his bachelor’s in physical education. He added that he had landed a day in advance at the city to save himself from any last-minute trouble.

Sharing his exam experience, he said the general aptitude part was doable but the mathematics portion was tougher than expected. He is hopeful that he will qualify for the interview round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another candidate, Khushpreet Kaur, said she sat for the CDS exam as she wants to join Indian Air Force. She added that she is pursuing Bsc in chemistry and had been preparing for the exam for the last two months. She added that she is planning to take the test again next time after completing the preparation.

A total of 31 distributing officers and 13 inspecting officers were deputed for the smooth conduct of this exam, while joint director UPSC was the observer.

Nodal office for the examination and the district administration had set up 13 centres, including five for CDS and eight for NDA/NA at SCD Government College, Arya College (boys), Khalsa College for Women, Government College for Girls, Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls, Police DAV Public School and DAV Public School.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik also visited the examination centres, to check the arrangements for the exams.

Mobile phones, IT gadgets, bluetooth and any other communication devices were banned inside the exam centres. Besides this, mobile jammers were also deployed for safety reasons along with security personnel deployed inside and outside the centres.