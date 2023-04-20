Haryana: 500 police recruits pass out of Bhondsi training centre

More than 500 recruits took part in the passing out parade of N-1 batch of Haryana police constable (Commando Wing) at Recruit Training Centre, Bhondsi in Gurugram after successful completion of training.

Haryana Police commandos performing during the Passing out Parade of the first batch of Naval Commando join Haryana Police, at RTC Bhondsi, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (ANI)

A police spokesperson said that director, intelligence bureau, Tapan Kumar Deka took the salute of the parade as the chief guest. Haryana DGP PK Agrawal was present on the occasion. The IB director said it has been proved in the past decades that police forces across the country have conquered challenges with indomitable courage. “Be it the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and north east or the left-wing extremism in the central India. The state police forces are constantly upskilling and re-skilling themselves to deal with old and emerging challenges, he said.

Deka said the state police forces always act as the first responder of the Union Government, therefore emphasis is being laid on strengthening the state police forces continuously. Referring to the Haryana Police, he said the state police has always maintained law and order in the state by showing patience and understanding in critical and difficult situations. “Police work is very challenging. That’s why the conduct of the jawans and their capability should also be exceptional. Police job cannot be done only considering it as employment, but it should also have the spirit of social service as well as service to the nation. If the person joining the police works considering it as the best opportunity to serve the society and nation, only then it is meaningful to join the force and work in it, he said.

