Over 500 volunteers participate in 63rd Yoga Mahotsav at Nehru Rose Garden in Ludhiana

To promote and publicise different dimensions of yoga and its benefits, ministry of Ayush, Government of India, celebrated its 63rd Yoga Mahotsav on Monday in association with its certification body— PQMS Quality Services Private Ltd— at Nehru Rose Garden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga Mahotsav is being celebrated in 100 cities for 100 days through 100 institutions. It started on March 13 and will conclude on June 21, the International Day of Yoga.

Numerous yoga institutions and NGOs in the city, including Everest Yoga Institute, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Small Ideas Great Ideas, Vivekananda Trust, Ludhiana Photography Club, Punjab Runners, participated in the event with over 500 volunteers.

The 100-day series is dedicated to good health, well-being and world peace. Series of such events will be conducted by PQMS in other cities of Punjab.

This event was broadcasted online at Facebook page of PQMS i.e. https://www.facebook.com/yogaexam.

The ministry of Ayush through its local representative, PQMS, assess and certify yoga professionals such as yoga protocol instructor, yoga wellness instructor, yoga teacher and evaluator, yoga master, assistant yoga therapist and yoga therapist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishan Lal Gutpa of Patanjali Yoga Samiti along with other professional trainers conducted multiple asanas as per the common yoga protocol and updated the participants on the direct benefits of yoga.

Anil Bharti of Vivekananda Trust highlighted the importance of meditation.

Sanjiv Tyagi, a prominent member of Punjab Yogasana Sports Association, highlighted that the government is also promoting yogasana as sport so that youth could adopt it during their education and later as a career.

Everest Yoga Institute students demonstrated artistic yoga and acro yoga.