Over 60% central funds to combat cancer, diabetes went unutilised in Punjab since 2017

The Punjab health department has utilised just over a third of the funds allocated to it for control and prevention of major non-communicable diseases in the past five years
The central government has allotted 14.56 crore to the Punjab government under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) between 2017 and 2022.
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 10:51 PM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur

The Punjab health department has utilised just over a third of the funds allocated to it for control and prevention of major non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the past five years, figures released by the Union ministry reveal.

The central government has allotted 14.56 crore to the Punjab government under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) between 2017 and 2022, but the state health department has managed to spend only 5.44 crore, which amounts to about 37%.

The programme launched by the Union ministry of health and family welfare in 2010 aims to strengthen infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, management, and early diagnosis of major NCDs by proving financial and technical assistance to states. Under it, the health department is supposed to carry out screening of people for NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension and common cancers besides taking other initiatives.

According to figures released by the ministry in response to state-wise details sought in the Parliament, the Punjab health department utilised around half the funds allocated in the four fiscals from 2017-18 to 2020-21 before slumping to 23% utilisation in 2021-22 (see gfx).

Dr Sandeep Singh, state nodal officer for the programme, said: “Activities under the programme were restricted in the last two years due to Covid-19. Around 14 Cardiac Care Units (CCU) had been set up in 2018 and now we are upgrading infrastructure at these CCUs with funds provided under the NPCDCS.”

