Over 6k units of blood collected on CM Mann’s 50th birthday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday organised 138 blood donation camps, one in every assembly segment where 6,324 units of blood were collected, on the occasion of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s 50th birthday. Cabinet ministers and MLAs participated in these blood donation camps. They helped organise these camps in their constituencies and donated blood, according to a party release.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday organised 138 blood donation camps, one in every assembly segment where 6,324 units of blood were collected, on the occasion of CM Bhagwant Mann’s 50th birthday. Cabinet ministers and MLAs participated in these blood donation camps. (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that camps were organised in civil hospitals of every assembly segment and PGI, Red Cross and private hospitals were also roped in to store blood. AAP Punjab working president and MLA Principal Budh Ram said the blood donation camps got an overwhelming response.

Mann visited a camp at his native Satauj village in Sangrur district, along with his wife, mother, and sister, and said donating blood is the “biggest” service that an individual can render to society as it can help save precious lives.

He said the youngsters of Punjab have always excelled in every field and there was no reason that they should lag behind when it comes to donating blood as it is a true service to humanity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cutting across party lines, political leaders extended their greetings to the Punjab chief minister on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, “Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted Mann and prayed for his good health. State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also greeted Mann on his birthday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!