 Over 8 lakh mt wheat likely to arrive at Ludhiana mandis - Hindustan Times
Over 8 lakh mt wheat likely to arrive at Ludhiana mandis

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:43 PM IST

The district administration is all set to ensure smooth and hassle free wheat procurement from Monday.

The DC added that there was sufficient availability of gunny bags and proper arrangements were in place for lifting were already made in all the purchase centres. (HT p[hoto)
Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that 8.11 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was expected to arrive in the grain markets in the district and that the administration was committed to procuring every single grain of the produce from the farmers.

“The administration has made arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of wheat in all 108 mandis,” she said.

The DC added that there was sufficient availability of gunny bags and proper arrangements were in place for lifting were already made in all the purchase centres.

She said that the district administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers was lifted from the grain markets promptly, and added that farmers would not face any problems while selling their produce. The sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies were asked to supervise procurement operations. She also said that the arrangements of drinking water, cleanliness, sheds, toilets, flood lights were made in the grain markets to facilitate the food growers, she added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 8 lakh mt wheat likely to arrive at Ludhiana mandis
