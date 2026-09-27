Overflowing garbage, broken roads plague Ward 2 residents

Residents of several localities in Ward 2 are struggling with basic civic amenities, as open garbage dumps, damaged roads, roadside encroachments, and poorly maintained parks continue to plague their daily lives.

A view of damaged roads, garbage dump lying on the parks and road side in ward number 2. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

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The grievances span across multiple areas, including New Azad Nagar, Harpreet Nagar, New Partap Nagar, Akash Nagar, Thapar Nagar, Barati Colony, and Geeta Colony along Bahadur Ke Road. Locals said these issues have become an inescapable part of their routine.

Throughout the ward, roads are littered with garbage, narrowing usable space and creating unhygienic conditions. Compounding these troubles are broken road surfaces and unauthorised vendor encroachments.

In New Azad Nagar, residents highlighted heaps of waste lining the streets. “Garbage keeps lying on the roadside and the area starts looking like an open dumping ground. We live here every day and have to face this mess. The authorities should ensure that the waste is lifted regularly,” said Neha, a local resident.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar concerns were echoed along Bahadur Ke Road, where heavy vehicular movement clashes with damaged patches and roadside debris. “The road is already in a poor condition and garbage lying along the side makes the situation worse. We have to be careful while travelling, especially on two-wheelers. This road needs proper attention,” said Amar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar concerns were echoed along Bahadur Ke Road, where heavy vehicular movement clashes with damaged patches and roadside debris. “The road is already in a poor condition and garbage lying along the side makes the situation worse. We have to be careful while travelling, especially on two-wheelers. This road needs proper attention,” said Amar. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents of Harpreet Nagar and New Partap Nagar also raised similar issues. “The roads are not in a condition where people can travel comfortably. We have to slow down and avoid damaged portions every day. We want the roads to be repaired properly instead of being ignored,” said Anmol, a resident.

Another resident, Kriti Saini added, “These are residential areas and people should be able to live in clean surroundings. Instead, we see garbage and damaged roads around us. The civic authorities need to visit the area and see the problems themselves.”

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Behind the local vegetable market, roadside waste and vendor encroachments have restricted movement. “The roadside has become difficult to use because of garbage as well as vendors occupying the space. People are forced to move close to the traffic. There should be proper regulation of the roadside and regular cleaning,” noted Sambhav Mehra.

Locals said these hardships demand comprehensive intervention, including regular waste lifting, road repairs, anti-encroachment drives, and park upkeep.

When contacted, area councillor Sangeeta Kalsi said the matter has been raised repeatedly but no action has been taken.

“We have raised these issues many times, but no one is paying attention. There is also a shortage of staff, and we had filed a complaint about it nearly a year ago, but there has still been no action. I have personally met the zonal commissioner and other higher authorities many times regarding the issues, but nothing has changed. The condition of the ward is getting worse and no one seems to be taking any action,” she said.

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Zone A commissioner Amanpreet Singh did not respond to multiple calls seeking his comment on the matter.