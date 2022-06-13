Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Overnight drizzle, winds bring mercury down to 42.6°C in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Overnight drizzle, winds bring mercury down to 42.6°C in Chandigarh

After trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) on Saturday night and cool winds up to 40km/h thereafter, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature dipped from 42.9°C on Saturday to 42.6°C on Sunday
Two black kites quenching their thirst with the help of a garden hose in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on a hot Sunday afternoon. Though down to 42.6°C, the day temperature was still 3.4 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 04:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With a Western Disturbance (WD) active in the city, the maximum temperature dropped further on Sunday.

After trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) on Saturday night and cool winds up to 40km/h thereafter, the maximum temperature dipped from 42.9°C on Saturday to 42.6°C on Sunday, but was still 3.4 degrees above normal. The drop in temperature over the weekend gave the city respite from the heatwave, which continued for seven days until Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, chances of thunder and cloudy skies are likely again around Thursday and Friday next week. As the rainy season draws closer, the maximum temperature is also unlikely to go past 44°C again.

Meanwhile, at 29°C, the city’s minimum temperature remained unchanged between Saturday and Sunday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 42°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will remain in the same ballpark.

