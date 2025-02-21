Overnight showers plunge temperature in Ludhiana

After a prolonged period of unseasonably warm weather, Ludhiana residents finally breathed a sigh of relief as overnight showers dramatically lowered the city’s maximum temperature below normal on Thursday. The welcome rain, a result of a western disturbance, provided a refreshing break from the above-average temperatures that had persisted for over two weeks. Commuters heading towards their destinations amid heavy rain in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. (Manish/HT)

The city received a total of 7mm of rainfall by Thursday morning, according to data from Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology. Sporadic drizzles continued throughout the day, adding to the much-needed moisture.

“The current showers are due to a western disturbance,” explained Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department. “Light rain with gusty winds will continue throughout the day at isolated places.” However, she indicated that the weather is expected to clear in the coming days, with no further rainfall forecasted.

Despite the recent showers, Ludhiana’s overall rainfall for February remains below average. With only 8.8mm recorded so far, the city is still far from the normal 33.7mm for the month. While this is an improvement over the meager 2.8mm recorded in February 2023, it is significantly less than the 20mm seen last year.

The impact of the rain was immediately felt in the city’s temperatures. The maximum temperature plummeted to 21 degrees Celsius, a significant drop of 4.6°C from Wednesday’s 25.6°C, and slightly below the normal 21.9°C for this time of year.

This February has been notably warmer than its predecessor, with the lowest maximum temperature recorded being 17.8°C, compared to 13.8°C last year. The mean daytime temperature for the month so far stands at 22.29°C, exceeding the normal mean maximum temperature of 21.2°C.

Dr Kingra attributed the warmer February to the contrasting intensity of winter compared to last year. “Last year, January saw record low temperatures, but the situation was much different this time,” she explained. This January, in fact, was the warmest in seven years, with the mean daytime temperature rising by a significant 5.2°C as compared to the previous year. The month also witnessed the lowest rainfall in a decade.

The overnight showers have provided a much-needed respite, reminding Ludhiana residents that winter, though fleeting, has not completely surrendered to the warmth of spring.