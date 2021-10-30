Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Overseas job fraud: Chandigarh man duped of 1.72 lakh
chandigarh news

Overseas job fraud: Chandigarh man duped of 1.72 lakh

A Chandigarh man has been duped of ₹1.72 lakh in an overseas job fraud; alleges being cheated by Kanpur-based Global Jobs International; says accused had shown company’s website which was later deleted
A Chandigarh man has been duped of 1.72 lakh in an overseas job fraud. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Sector 9 resident has been duped of 1.72 lakh in an overseas job fraud. In his complaint, Arvinder Singh of Sector-9, Chandigarh, alleged being duped by Kanpur-based Global Jobs International. He said on January 4, 2019, a person identifying himself as Anand from Global Jobs International approached him and offered him guaranteed placement in the Middle East in 90 days if he paid the registration and other charges. He alleged that the accused had even shown him the website of the company which was now deleted.

Arvinder ended up paying 1.72 lakh on various occasions as different charges and advance commission for his placement and his interview was scheduled with guaranteed placement for March 22, 2019, but the same did not happen. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP