450 applicants for every CTU conductor post, 260 for driver

With as many as 58,000 applying for 131 posts of conductors with Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), 450 candidates are competing for each post. Similarly, 260 candidates are vying for each driver’s post, with 12,000 set to appear for the exam to fill 46 posts. The exams are scheduled on July 16.

(Getty Images/Creatas RF)

While the exam for conductor’s posts will be held at 99 centres, the one for the drivers will take place at 37 centres in the city.

To assist the candidates, CTU will provide to-and-fro shuttle bus services from the ISBTs in Sectors 17 and 43, and Chandigarh railway station to the examination centres. All AC and non-AC buses ferrying the candidates will charge a flat fare of ₹20. Out of the 131 conductor posts, 61 are for general category, 23 for those belonging to Scheduled Castes, 35 are reserved for Other Backward Classes and 12 are for those from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Seven posts have been reserved for Ex-servicemen and Dependents of Servicemen (DSEM) categories. For drivers, there are 22 posts for the general category and eight are reserved Scheduled Caste. Other Backward Classes, EWS, Ex-servicemen and DSEM candidates have 12, four, three and one reserved posts, respectively.

